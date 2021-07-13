Public hearing sought on Frederica Road realignment

The Center for a Sustainable Coast is asking Glynn County commissioners for a public hearing to discuss a planned realignment of Frederica Road near Christ Church on St. Simons Island.

David Kyler, the organization’s director, said a hearing is needed because of what he described as “misleading and legally vulnerable statements and factual errors” with the information provided by the church about the project.

In a phone interview Monday, Kyler said the church permit is for areas with freshwater wetlands only. But there will also be work done that will impact tidal wetlands, which he said requires an additional permit.

He said the Georgia Department of Community Affairs was also given inaccurate information. Part of the planned work would remove 170 feet of ditch that Kyler said was dug so long ago there likely are artifacts in the ground.

“Given the historic and environmental resources at risk due to the proposed project and a dubious rationale being advanced to justify it, I believe that the county is obligated to hold at least one public hearing on the matter prior to making any decisions,” Kyler said. “We firmly believe that the historic conditions establishing the church’s property as a bequest by the county should be honored and, further, that the degradation of adjacent environmentally sensitive wetlands is not justified by this proposal.”

The intent of the project is to align the roadway as it passes through church grounds and continues north to Fort Frederica National Monument.

The church is funding the majority of cost to realign the road. It is paying $1.61 million, with the county paying the remaining $56,070 for work on Stevens Road to make the intersection to Frederica Road 90 degrees for public safety. A goal is to avoid as many live oak trees as possible, as well as planting 21 additional live oaks after the work is complete.