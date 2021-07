In this article, I want to highlight three positive characteristics and encourage you to make them each a priority in your life. As you can see from the title, this list is not brand new information—it’s a reminder to focus on the basics when it comes to building and deepening relationships. I want to challenge you to always be gentle, always be honest and always be loving. I understand that’s asking a lot, especially by adding the word “always” in there! Obviously, we’ll all fall short of living up to this standard, but it’s still an important goal to have.