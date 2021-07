If you have a family that loves to play and exercise outdoors, then you might want to consider taking in a larger dog breed. Big dogs love nothing more than bonding with their owners, tossing around a ball outside, and acting as great guard dogs. They’re also the perfect size for snuggling up on the couch when you’re not outside going on hikes and playing catch. Plus, there’s nothing quite like coming home after a long day of work and having a big furry friend run to the door to greet you and slobber you with kisses.