Florence, AL

The Jury Process

By Thomas McCutcheon
courierjournal.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur laws require a minimum number of jurors to hear each case whether it is a criminal or civil trial. Recent empirical data suggest that smaller juries are less likely to foster effective group deliberation. At some point, this decline leads to inaccurate fact-finding and incorrect application of the common sense of the community to the facts. Generally, a positive correlation exists between group size and the quality of both group performance and group productivity. The smaller the group, the less likely are members to make critical contributions necessary for the solution of a given problem. Because most juries are not permitted to take notes, memory is important for accurate jury deliberations. As juries increase in size, then, they are less likely to have members who remember each of the important pieces of evidence or argument. Furthermore, the smaller the group, the less likely it is to overcome the biases of its members to obtain an accurate result.

