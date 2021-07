When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, everyone including students, employees, and business owners became more exposed to social media following stay-at-home orders. While online buying and selling has become more prominent, different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have joined the social commerce game. Given this, social media appears to be the future of eCommerce. But is social media really the future of eCommerce? Let’s talk about the changes in consumer behavior that may lead to Social Commerce becoming the next big thing.