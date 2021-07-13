Hidizs MS2 Review

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is like if Mario Paint, Undertale, and Link’s Awakening came together to have a party. It’s a game that wears its heart on its sleeve, and has as many clear-eyed emotional things that it wants to tell the player as it has brush-styles, colours, and characters. In this 2D action-painting-RPG-adventure you play as the wielder, who has been bestowed a magical paintbrush by the previous wielder, Chicory. With this brush, you can colour anything on the screen using the right analog stick and some combination of the DualSense’s triggers. You can change the brush colours and thickness, acquire different patterns that can be assigned to the D-pad, and fill in any of the game’s locales or characters at any time. These changes remain in the game permanently, though you can erase or change them at any time. When you pull up the mini-map, you can see each one of your changes to the game’s world recreated faithfully in miniature, and it’s an awe-inspiring way to show the player all the effects they’ve had on the game’s rich world.