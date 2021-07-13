Cancel
Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Dialog Semiconductor

investing.com
 15 days ago

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor on Monday, setting a price target of EUR67.5, which is approximately 4.00% above the present share price of $77.05. Gardiner expects Dialog Semiconductor to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the third quarter of 2021. The...

