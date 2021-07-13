Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Dialog Semiconductor

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.