Microsoft’s new Windows 11 opens up a new era of OS design

Hot off of the heels of Windows 11 with its shiny, new, rounded window corners, Chrome OS now seems to be testing a similar user experience. Over the past few weeks, I’ve encountered two separate instances where a new look appeared for my Chromebook’s windows which had not only rounded corners, but also an odd two-tone design. You can see in the image below – gone are the ugly, sharp corners. No, I don’t believe this was done in response to Windows 11, before you ask – Google has long since toyed with the idea of a softer visual design. All you have to do is look at the shelf to see what I mean.