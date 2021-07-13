Cancel
Microsoft’s new Windows 11 opens up a new era of OS design

By Jonathan Bell
Wallpaper*
Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 is nearly here. Microsoft’s new operating system is currently out in beta form with a public release expected later this year. Every iteration of Microsoft Windows is a milestone of sorts, but there’s a definite feeling that Windows 11 marks some of kind of significant transition. Our increasing dependence on mobile devices, Apple’s perennial role as the more creative platform and the rise and rise of Google’s Chrome OS have all chipped away at Windows’ dominance. Will Windows 11 be the ultimate evolution of the software before something else comes along?

