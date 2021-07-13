Soft Chocolate Baileys Shortbread

When summer weather rolls around, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to cook. After all, at the end of a long, hard work day, the thought of using multiple pots and pans to prepare a meal can be anything but exciting. None of this means you can't still prepare fresh, delicious food. Case in point: these caprese skewers, courtesy of recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli. This scrumptious combination of tomato, mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze can really be enjoyed any time of day, and it's an especially great choice if you need to prepare a light plate or appetizer for a group. The best part? Including the skewers, you only need five ingredients, and you don't have to touch your stove, oven, microwave, or even air fryer. You don't even need a cutting board!