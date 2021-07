(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s central bank rules out raising interest rates in the near future, despite growing monetary pressures and annual inflation exceeding 50%. The country’s monetary authority is willing to maintain its key rate for the next few months, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina, or BCRA, is betting that inflation will slow down in the remainder of the year and is optimistic that international reserves will continue to grow, said the sources, who did not want to be identified commenting on the policy internal.