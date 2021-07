European Ultimatum to Warsaw. The European Commission on Tuesday demanded in writing Poland to comply with the orders of the Court of Justice of the EU after the Polish Constitutional Court refused to apply precautionary measures from community judges. The body chaired by Ursula von der Leyen gives only one month to the Polish authorities to express clearly their willingness to respect the decisions of European justice. If not, the Commission will again denounce Poland to the Court and ask for potentially multi-million dollar sanctions to be imposed on the country.