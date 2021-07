One Jefferson-area resident has started her second year reign, as she holds onto the crown for another year. Brittany Gunn was named Miss Rodeo Iowa in 2019, which is usually a one year reign, but due to the global pandemic, she was able to hold onto that title through to another year. She took over the responsibilities of Miss Rodeo Iowa in January of 2020, but then the pandemic hit in March of that year and she made the choice to continue as Miss Rodeo Iowa for this year. She explains why she wanted to continue to serve as Miss Rodeo Iowa.