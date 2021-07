Olympic hoops get a unique new spin with the debut of 3×3 basketball at the 2021 Olympics. Here’s what you need to know to dive in. Basketball is fun but getting nine other players together can be an organizational challenge and for most of us, the basketball we play most often doesn’t look a lot like the professional version we see at the Olympics. That’s why it’s going to be so exciting to see the debut of 3×3 basketball events at this year’s games.