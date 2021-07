Modern brands balance the needs of their employees with the needs of consumers and the communities they serve. They generate a profit and appeal to consumers who want to buy from brands with values that align to their own. In fact, according to a forthcoming study by Barkley and Jefferies, “The Purpose-Action Gap: The business imperative of ESG,” two out of three consumers want to purchase from companies whose values align to their own. Often the consumer barriers are accessibility and affordability. When a brand closes the gaps on accessibility and affordability, it becomes easier for consumers to act on and live their values. To illustrate this concept, Chipotle’s CMO Chris Brandt shares the brand’s impressive new sustainability report as well as insight into how it evolved in the last year.