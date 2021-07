Hawkeye football junior Sam LaPorta doesn’t feel the pressure of living up to Iowa’s legacy of ‘Tight End U.’. “I just focus on being the best version of myself, as a football player and outside of football,” LaPorta said at a press conference Wednesday. “But I think it’s cool to have that in my corner, Tight End U… it gives me a chip on the shoulder the same way that people criticize players on the team for not performing at a certain level.”