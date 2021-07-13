From Cannes: 'La Fracture' (The Divide) is a Jumbled Mess of Attempted Social Commentary

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJulie (Marina Foïs) and Kim (Aissatou Diallo Sagna) in "The Divide" By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes / Carole Bethuel. Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide” begins with a series of late-night text messages. The marriage between protagonist Raf (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) and her wife Julie (Marina Foïs) is on the rocks, and Raf is acting out in a flailing attempt to get Julie’s attention. The vitriolic texts backfire, of course, but Raf continues to literally chase after her wife — breaking her arm and landing herself in the emergency room in the process.

