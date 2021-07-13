Cancel
Federal Judge Rules Lawsuit Against Harvard in Alleged ‘Doxxing’ Case Can Proceed

By Sidni M. Frederick
Harvard Crimson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Benton — the founder and former director of the Nieman Lab within the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard — is accused in a lawsuit of 'doxxing' a Temple University journalism professor. By Sidni M. Frederick. A federal judge ruled last month that a defamation lawsuit filed against Harvard...

