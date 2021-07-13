Federal Judge Rules Lawsuit Against Harvard in Alleged ‘Doxxing’ Case Can Proceed

Katten faces $950M malpractice suit after judge agrees to apply California damages rule. Katten Muchin Rosenman will face a $950 million malpractice lawsuit after a California trial judge rejected its request to apply Washington, D.C.’s defense-friendly contributory negligence law. The law firm’s attorneys at Munger, Tolles & Olson in Los Angeles argued the law should apply since Claudia Callaway, the partner named in the lawsuit, works in the D.C. office. But Orange County Superior Court Judge William D. Claster held Friday that “where the work was performed is a different question from where the tort and the resulting injury occurred.” Lawyers for plaintiff CashCall Inc., had argued the consumer lender was harmed by legal advice provided in California that exposed the company to several lawsuits starting in 2013. Under that state’s plaintiff-friendly compensatory negligence law, which will now apply in this case, CashCall could still receive 90% of available damages even if jurors find the company 10% responsible. (Law.com, Bloomberg Law, July 9 order)