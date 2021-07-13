From Cannes: Deep Dives into Control and Restlessness in ‘Murina’
Gracia Filipovic and Leon Lucev in Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic's "Murina." By Courtesy of La Quinzaine des Réalisateurs. In “Murina,” directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, the unpredictable waters of the Adriatic Sea reflect both the tranquility and turmoil of adolescence. Kusijanovic’s first feature film, it premiered on July 10 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and was largely inspired by Kusijanovic’s 2017 short film, “Into the Blue” (which was well-received in the international film festival circuit).www.thecrimson.com
