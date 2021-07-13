Cancel
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING The threat for widespread blowing dust tonight is subsiding. Localized areas of blowing dust may still be possible with any thunderstorm that develops, please monitor forecast outlets for any updates.

alerts.weather.gov

