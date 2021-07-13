Tones And I announces month-long national busking tour
‘Dance Monkey’ hitmaker Tones and I (aka Toni Watson) is getting back to her roots with the news that she’s set to kick off a month-long busking tour around Australia. Ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated debut album Welcome To The Madhouse on Friday, July 16, the multiple ARIA award-winning artist revealed via social media that she’s planning to jump in the van for a string of busking performances around the country.tonedeaf.thebrag.com
