How 100-year-old Architectural Digest is becoming a brand for a younger and more diverse audience

By Kayleigh Barber
Digiday
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitectural Digest’s global editorial director Amy Astley does not want the 100-year-old magazine to feel stuck in a legacy mindset. While print subscriptions are still an increasing area of the business, she said, the brand’s digital presence and social media content have become significant ways for AD to grow a much younger and more diverse audience. Enter global digital director David Kaufman, who was brought on last year as a way to further the publication’s international expansion and global integration.

