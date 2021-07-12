Cancel
Katten Faces Malpractice Liability After Choice-of-Law Ruling (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatten sued for malpractice by former client, consumer lender CashCall. D.C. law, which could bar recovery by plaintiff, doesn’t apply, California court says. Katten Muchin Rosenman could be liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages after a California judge ruled that state’s law applies to a malpractice suit brought by the firm’s former client, consumer lender CashCall.

