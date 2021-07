PENNSDALE — The next meeting of the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will be held Thursday, July 22, at 6 p.m. at the Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Rd, Pennsdale, PA. Members should note time change as 6 p.m. for the annual SVQG picnic. Please bring a dish to share. Drinks and tableware will be provided. Members are encouraged to attend to connect with old friends and new.