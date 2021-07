After several months of teasing its debut product, Nothing has finally shown off its Ear (1) buds, which were designed with Teenage Engineering and will cost just $99. The affordable buds promise between 24 to 34 hours of listening time with the charging case and feature three listening modes: active noise-cancelling, light mode and active transparency. Each bud is fitted with an 11.6mm speaker driver and has tap controls. Teenage Engineering worked with Nothing to tune the hardware and software of the buds.