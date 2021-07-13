Cancel
Lock Haven, PA

Residents flock to Market on Main Farmer’s Market

Lockhaven Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a beautiful day Saturday as dozens of county and city residents flocked to the Market on Main Farmer’s Market to purchase a variety of local products. The market is hosted by Downtown Lock Haven Inc. with the assistance of the city in the Main Street parking lot each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. DLH Board President Angela Harding said Saturday’s market had the largest selection of vendors to date. They included Sugar Valley Produce, Lock Haven Kiwanis’ annual blueberry sale, Schilling Produce, It Is What It Is, Clinton County United Way in partnership with the conservation district, Clinton County Master Gardners, Island Road Honey, the City of Lock Haven and Downtown Lock Haven Inc. Other regular attendees include Polecat Hollow Farms, Simone’s Bakery and Steinbacher Orchard.

