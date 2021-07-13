Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Compromise on foreign aid target shows Britain’s true leadership

By Andrea Leadsom
Telegraph
 13 days ago

In 2015, the Conservative government took the bold step of putting into law our formal commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of our GDP on overseas development aid. I voted for this important measure at the time, and I still believe in that commitment today. The government in 2015 also...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Un#Britain#Uk#The House Of Commons#Conservatives#Covid#The Uk Government#Oxford University#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
United Nations
Related
JobsPosted by
The Independent

Government has not tried to assess impact of universal credit cut on poverty or inequality, ministers admit

The government is planning to push ahead with its cut to universal credit without any idea of the impact it will have on claimants, ministers have admitted.In response to a series of parliamentary questions submitted by Labour, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) claimed it was “not possible to produce a robust estimate of [the effect of] removing the £20 uplift on levels of in-work poverty or on child poverty”.And asked repeatedly about the cut’s effect on regional inequality, material deprivation, women, ethnic minorities, and the levels of debt claimants would have to take on to survive, DWP minister...
PoliticsBBC

Chancellor Rishi Sunak on MPs voting to back foreign aid cut

The chancellor has said he recognises the "passion and conviction" in the foreign aid debate after some Tories voted against the government. But the vote backed cutting the amount of money spent on helping other nations, with a commitment to ring fence 0.5% of spending, where it used to 0.7%.
WorldBBC

Government allows MPs to vote on cut to foreign aid

MPs will be able to vote on the government's cut to the foreign aid budget on Tuesday. While many want to reverse the cut, the government is proposing to link any future increase in aid spending to a fall in public debt. It wants the independent Office for Budget Responsibility...
PoliticsTelegraph

Foreign aid 'double lock' to head off Tory rebellion over spending

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday set out a new “double lock” on the aid budget to head off a rebellion from Conservative MPs concerned that the Prime Minister will never restore spending to 0.7 per cent. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will oversee the lock and will decide when...
PoliticsTelegraph

The foreign aid rebels were no match for Teflon Boris

Let’s be very clear about one thing: the government did not want this debate. When the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced last November that the government would not meet its statutory obligation to spend 0.7% of gross national income on international development in 2021/22, and would instead only reach 0.5%, the decision was made by fiat and presented to the House of Commons without an opportunity for a specific vote.
PoliticsTelegraph

Sir John Major hits out at Government for cutting foreign aid

Sir John Major on Tuesday condemned the Government for its cut to the foreign aid budget at the same time it is planning to purchase a national yacht. Sir John became the second former Tory prime minister to criticise the Government over the move as Theresa May voted against a three-line Conservative whip for the first time in 25 years.
POTUSTelegraph

Britain’s ticking debt bomb is now the Government’s greatest threat

For the first time since the pandemic began, Covid-19 is no longer the biggest fear haunting government. The case numbers are soaring and Chris Whitty is nervous, but everything right now suggests that the hospital numbers will be manageable. The vaccines are doing their work. If things go wrong, there’s the emergency button we pressed last time: lockdown, furlough money, compensation payments and a flood of borrowed cash. The big worry, now, is what happens if that button fails.
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson on cutting UK foreign aid spending levels

The prime has said there "must inevitably be consequences" for UK spending as the government dealt with the Covid pandemic. Boris Johnson was addressing MPs over the policy to drop a commitment of 0.7% of spending going on foreign aid down to 0.5%, which faces oppostion from Conservative backbenchers.
Income TaxThe Guardian

The figures show just how mean this foreign aid cut is

The decision by the government to cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income to save £4bn annually is truly shocking, particularly as the underdevelopment and poverty in many parts of Africa and Asia are partly the legacy of colonialism (Outrage aimed at No 10 as MPs back £4bn cut to foreign aid budget, 13 July). Let’s get the figures in perspective. Borrowing £4bn (instead of cutting aid) would increase the current UK national debt of approximately £2tn by just 0.2%. The damage to the public finances would be negligible. At an interest rate of 1%, the cost of borrowing would be approximately £40m annually to save an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 lives. The cost per person saved would therefore be between £200 and £400 – a trivial sum to put on the value of a life. The interest cost to the UK adult population would be less than £1 per head per annum. If the British people knew the facts, the meanness and pettiness of the government would appal them.
U.K.Telegraph

The Government's generosity on foreign aid ought to be linked to affordability

The internal Conservative Party row over the decision to reduce the statutory requirement to spend 0.7 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI) on foreign aid to 0.5 per cent will come to a head in the Commons today. After resisting a vote on the cut, the Government has bowed to pressure and faces defeat. However, Boris Johnson hopes a compromise proposal will see off the rebellion. He is promising that the budget will go up to 0.7 per cent again but only when it can be afforded. Aid spending will be linked to falling borrowing and the control of spending, and these conditions will be monitored by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
BusinessTelegraph

The real reasons for Britain's labour shortage

For many employers, the labour market isn’t working. As Britain inches closer to the full lifting of restrictions, a widespread staff shortage has triggered wage rises and inflation. Adam Handling is just one of many victims of the change. The chef, who was named Restaurateur of the Year by magazine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy