Scientists have probed the gut contents of Tollund Man, a well-preserved “bog body” from the Early Iron Age in Denmark, and found that his last meal likely indicates he was ritually sacrificed 2,400 years ago.Bog bodies are human remains mummified by acidic peat bogs that leave behind preserved skin, hair, nails and sometimes even internal organs like intestines, according to scientists, including those from the Danish National Museum.The latest discovery was made using new techniques to analyse plant macrofossils, proteins and pollen. While some of these bodies are of those who accidentally fell into peat bogs, the scientists said other...