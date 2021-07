Democrats are bracing for a slog as they try to craft a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan that is the key to President Biden 's legislative agenda. Though much of the public focus has been on separate bipartisan talks on a $1.2 trillion deal — which one senator characterized as the “easiest part” of the two-track strategy because of its narrow focus — big headaches await Democrats on their go-it-alone strategy for their larger bill that faces intense GOP opposition.