History on the horizon for Duluth FC’s dominant forward, Warden

DULUTH, MN-- Sidney Warden has had himself one dominant season playing for Duluth FC after crossing the pond for the opportunity to rep the blue and green. Warden averages 1.3 goals a game and is on his way to the record books again. On Saturday, Warden walked his way into the books breaking the single-season record for most goals in a game with 14 after the weekend's victory against Dakota Fusion. That makes up 41% of the Bluegreens goals this season.