5 Tennis-Inspired Looks for Off (or On) the Court
Athleisure has been elevated beyond a trend to a lifestyle. Dressing for a workout class with brunch in mind is commonplace. Within athleisure, there are subdivisions including the matching sweatsuits that felt like the mandated dress code during the pandemic, or the novel Exercise Dress that feels like the only thing to wear when temperatures soar. Most recently, the athleisure way of dressing has given us the brilliance of tennis-core. It’s all the prep of the iconic sport without any of the hand-eye coordination.www.byrdie.com
Comments / 0