July 17, 2021 — Press Release from the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition. The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition recently submitted a Countywide marketing proposal to the executives of TerraPower and PacifiCorp to aid in the selection process of recruiting the Natrium Nuclear Facility to Sweetwater County. The project is estimated to cost roughly $4 billion and take about seven years to complete once construction permits are granted. The facility will generate roughly 150 to 200 on-site full-time jobs.