India based Neobanking Fintech Razorpay Explains how RazorpayX Payroll Automates All Things Payroll

with Azimut Investments S.A., is reportedly the first asset management firm based in Luxembourg to acquire authorization to manage digital assets strategies. With this further evidence of the Group’s innovation capabilities, Azimut confirmed that it will be introducing the AZ RAIF Digital Asset fund, which is the first fund under Luxembourg law and the second overall in Europe. It will aim to make strategic investments in virtual currencies, exchange-traded funds, and equity of Fintech or blockchain-related firms.