Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

India based Neobanking Fintech Razorpay Explains how RazorpayX Payroll Automates All Things Payroll

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian neobank Razorpay recently shared payroll compliance mistakes that businesses should try to avoid. The RazorPay team explains that payroll compliance is one of the “most important” processes a business performs so that it can maintain operations. All businesses in India and globally have to follow statutory compliance requirements related to fair monetary disbursements to their workers, registration for Provident Fund and ESI, statutory tax deductions, calculation and payment of gratuity, bonus, pension, etc.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Tax Deductions#Neobanking Fintech#Indian#Provident Fund#Esi#Epf#Tds#Pan#Aadhar Card#Razorpayx Payroll#Pt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Fintech
Related
Businessu.today

Amazon Readying to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash, According to Insider

After Amazon published a new job listing for a cryptocurrency and blockchain expert on Friday, some new details about its alleged cryptocurrency plans have emerged. An anonymous source told British business newspaper City A.M. that the e-commerce giant is set to start accepting Bitcoin payments as early as this year. If true, such a development could potentially turbocharge cryptocurrency adoption.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Reportedly Expects ‘Heavy’ Crypto Regulations

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly expects the crypto space to get hit with “heavy” regulations. Speaking at the annual blockchain virtual summit REDeFiNE TOMORROW 2021, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) indicates that Binance, which operates the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange as well as an ecosystem of blockchain-based platforms and initiatives, such as Binance Academy, Binance Labs, Trust Wallet, Binance Launchpad, and Binance Chain, is in the “mindset” of pivoting toward financial services.
Businessbitcoin.com

Amazon’s Payment Team Hiring Digital Currency Expert to Develop Cryptocurrency Strategy and Products

Amazon’s Payments Acceptance & Experience team is hiring a digital currency and blockchain expert to develop the company’s digital currency and blockchain strategy and product roadmap, including a launch strategy. “We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon,” the company’s spokesperson said.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Digital Embrace Merges with National Consulting Firm MNP

MNP's Digital practice and Digital Embrace join forces to help clients drive competitive advantage and growth. while maximizing the return on their technology investment. CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Digital solutions company Digital Embrace will merge with MNP, one of Canada's largest national full-service business advisory firms, effective September 1, 2021. The move enhances Digital Embrace's ability to help its clients succeed while also bolstering a key service area within the MNP Digital practice (Technology and Digital Advisory services), specifically around Microsoft Dynamics 365 including: Case Management, Grants & Funding Management, Registry Management, License Management and Customer Service.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Fintech startup Solarisbank raises $224M and acquires rival

Financial technology startup Solarisbank AG today said that it has closed a $224 million funding round at a $1.65 billion valuation and announced plans to acquire a competing startup called Contis Group Ltd. The $1.65 billion valuation means Solarisbank is now valued at more than four times what it was...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Goldman, Fiserv, Team On X-Border Supplier Payments

Goldman Sachs and financial services company Fiserv have teamed on a new initiative aimed at streamlining B2B cross-border supplier payments, Fiserv announced in a Monday (July 26) press release emailed to PYMNTS. This is the first step in a strategic relationship between Fiserv and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking, according to...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Azimut Group, with Azimut Investments S.A., Is Reportedly the First Luxembourg Fund Manager to Acquire Permit to Manage Digital Asset Funds

with Azimut Investments S.A., is reportedly the first asset management firm based in Luxembourg to acquire authorization to manage digital assets strategies. With this further evidence of the Group’s innovation capabilities, Azimut confirmed that it will be introducing the AZ RAIF Digital Asset fund, which is the first fund under Luxembourg law and the second overall in Europe. It will aim to make strategic investments in virtual currencies, exchange-traded funds, and equity of Fintech or blockchain-related firms.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

DeFi Player Paystand Raises $50M To Digitize B2B Payments

Paystand, a payments company for businesses that works to reduce transaction costs by relying on blockchain technology, has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round, according to a press release. The funding nearly doubles Paystand’s capital raised, the release stated. The round was led by NewView Capital. NewView’s...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Payments Fintech Thunes Acquires Limonitek, a European Payment Service Platform

Cross-border payments Fintech Thunes revealed earlier this week that it acquired Limonetik, a European Payment Methods Platform. The latest acquisition by Thunes should complement the Fintech firm’s existing cross-border payments solutions by enabling companies or businesses to get paid in 70 different countries, using more than 285 local payment methods, including mobile wallets, payment by instalments (BNPL), QR code payments, and various other options. The solution will be called Thunes Collections.
Businessthepaypers.com

Bluehost, Razorpay partner to expand online store solution for India

Web hosting provider Bluehost has partnered with India-based fintech Razorpay to integrate its payment processing capabilities into its ecommerce suite. The purpose of this partnership is to empower MSMEs to build, grow and scale their online store. With the integration of Razorpay’s payment processing capabilities into Bluehost’s ecommerce hosting plans,...
Businessjust-auto.com

Tesla gears up for India foray with ‘payroll specialist listing’

Tesla’s plans to make India its next destination to set up a Gigafactory and launch EVs such as Model 3 may well become true, according to a job ads database maintained by GlobalData. In a first, the company listed a ‘payroll specialist’ job that refers ‘India’ as one of its...
Economyfinextra.com

How Fintech Can Help You Automate Your Finances

Fintech firms have exploded in popularity over the last five years, addressing many of the financial industry’s long-standing issues, such as difficulties securing credit, poor customer service, and convoluted electronic payment processes. Now, with advancements in blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, fintech is ushering in new ways of doing business...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Indian Fintech Razorpay Acquires TERA Finlabs to Strengthen Underwriting and Collections

TERA Finlabs, based in Bengaluru in India, is a subsidiary of UK-based digital lender Gain Credit. It provides technology-based solutions, such as risk management, customer onboarding, verification, underwriting, and collections, to digital lenders. Razorpay, India’s Unicorn startup and a payment gateway provider, said in a press statement that the acquisition...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Software Testing Solution Provider, Exactpro, to Expand Operations into Lithuania, Sri Lanka

an independent provider of software testing solutions for “mission-critical” financial technology, will establish new subsidiaries in Lithuania as well as Sri Lanka. Alexey Zverev, Co-CEO and Co-founder at Exactpro, notes that it’s been a great honor for the company to serve its customers globally for over 10 years. The past and future growth of their software testing delivery centers across Europe and Asia is “an example of our commitment to being responsive to our clients’ needs, including the need to have the presence of their trusted software testing partner in optimal geopolitical locations,” Alexey added.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

UK Cryptocurrency Ownership Could Double in 2021: Ziglu

One in nine adults in the United Kingdom could make their first cryptocurrency purchase over the next year, data from UK money app Ziglu suggests. Should they all take the plunge that would mean 21 percent of UK adults would own some digital currency. Of that 11 percent, three percent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy