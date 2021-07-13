India based Neobanking Fintech Razorpay Explains how RazorpayX Payroll Automates All Things Payroll
Indian neobank Razorpay recently shared payroll compliance mistakes that businesses should try to avoid. The RazorPay team explains that payroll compliance is one of the “most important” processes a business performs so that it can maintain operations. All businesses in India and globally have to follow statutory compliance requirements related to fair monetary disbursements to their workers, registration for Provident Fund and ESI, statutory tax deductions, calculation and payment of gratuity, bonus, pension, etc.www.crowdfundinsider.com
