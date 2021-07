Dr Rakish Rana (The Clear Coach) is a life coach who challenges, encourages and supports clients to find direction, happiness, and purpose. The pandemic has had a huge impact on the global economy. Businesses have folded or filed for bankruptcy. Many continue to struggle. So, how have business owners been handling this? Many have continued to push against the wind. Why is it, especially now, that they continue to believe that their customers still require the same products or services? Hard realities need to be faced.