Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operations Update

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 13 days ago

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its operations update for the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2 2021" or the "Period"). Proyecto Riotinto Operating Highlights. Q2. Q1. Full year. 2021. 2020. 2021. 2021 Guidance. Ore mined. (M tonnes) 3.3. 3.2.

www.accesswire.com

Comments / 0

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
593
Followers
10K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Mining Equipment#Underground Mining#Atalaya Mining Plc#Guidance Ore#Resources Updates#San Dionisio#The Xunta De Galicia#Majadales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Equinox Gold Announces Restart of Operations at Los Filos Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that the union blockade at the Company's Los Filos Mine in Mexico has been removed, access to the mine has been restored and Los Filos has resumed operations. Certain...
Businesscharlottenews.net

Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ('Avidian' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) announces that t will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') on September 7th, 2021. The purpose of the meeting is to seek shareholder approval: (i) authorizing a reduction of stated capital of the Company's common shares, and (ii) authorizing the directors the Company to consolidate the share capital of the Company. The Company has set the record date for the Meeting on August 3rd, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreased by Analyst

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Quaker Houghton Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Investor Call

Earnings Release: August 3, 2021 (after market close) Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's. August 4, 2021, 7:30 a.m. (ET) Participate live by phone or listen to live audio webcast through. the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at. https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/. +1-201-689-7817 (toll) Please call 5-10 minutes prior...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results For Second Quarter 2021

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) ("the Company" or "Pacasmayo") a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the second quarter ("2Q21") and the six months (6M21) ended June 30, 2021. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Hello Pal Announces Update On Crypto Pal App And Current Mining Operations

Hello Pal International Inc. a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to provide an update on the much-anticipated Crypto Pal app and its Litecoin and Dogecoin mining operations (“Mining Operations”). Approximately one-third of the company’s LTC miners are operating in various locations via...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Frontera Announces Expected Second Quarter Production Results

REVISES PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 37,500-39,500 BOE/D. INCREASES ANTICIPATED OPERATING EBITDA TO $325-$375 MILLION. TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced its expected second quarter production results and updated its production guidance for 2021. All values in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted.
Business Insider

Robert Half Announces Schedule for Second-Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release second-quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, July 22, at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on July 22, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is "Robert Half." A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on July 22 and ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 21. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 5793718. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Mining companies to report record earnings and dazzling dividends

(Bloomberg) – The world’s largest mining companies are about to start revealing how much cash they are making from this year’s commodity boom. Keep an eye out for record earnings followed by dazzling dividend payments. The top five diversified Western miners may have made a total of $ 85 billion...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Desjardins Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Great Panther Reports Resumption of Mining in Tucano's UCS Pit and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Production Results

UCS pushback activities ahead of schedule and production ramping up with higher grade ore to be mined in upcoming quarters. VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that mining of ore has recommenced in the Urucum Central South ("UCS") open pit of the Company's Tucano Mine in Brazil.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Set at C$3.75 by Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.18.

Comments / 0

Community Policy