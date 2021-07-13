Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operations Update

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release second-quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, July 22, at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on July 22, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is "Robert Half." A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on July 22 and ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 21. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 5793718. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.