Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap Announce Treatment of Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients with Aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial

The European Patent Office issues a favorable opinion in a counterpart European application. TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage company developing antiviral treatments with an initial focus on COVID-19, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/875,487, and the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a favorable opinion in a counterpart European application. The claims of the allowed US application titled “Methods of Using Probenecid for Treatment of Coronavirus Infections”, assigned to the University of Georgia Research Foundation, Inc. and exclusively licensed to TrippBio, are directed to the use of probenecid to treat patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19. The resulting patent will provide protection into at least 2040.