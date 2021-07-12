Gear News: Orange Amplification Limited Edition Glenn Hughes Signature Crush Bass 50

Last month I told you that my favourite amp is my all-original 1959 Fender Bassman; and this month I’m going to try to explain to you why. Simply put, it’s the definition of perfect. Without ever turning it on, it demands a certain attention by way of its yellow tweed covering, aged and abused from over 60 years of use. When it is on, its 45 watts of power gives you massive clean tones that can stand up next to any drummer, beautiful tube saturation when pushed to high volumes, and the ability to accept overdrive and fuzz pedals as if they are part of its very DNA. Instead of one speaker like most amps of its era, it has four blue-label 10-inch speakers that are as loud as they look, positioned perfectly into the 23-inch cabinet, ensuring that when you need it to, it can fill a room without a microphone in sight.