Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Gear News: Orange Amplification Limited Edition Glenn Hughes Signature Crush Bass 50

By Bass Musician
bassmusicianmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange Amplification are launching the limited edition, Glenn Hughes Signature Crush Bass 50 and its colour is deep purple, not orange!. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes, has been an Orange Ambassador for over a decade. For many years he was the bass player and vocalist with Deep Purple, who recently celebrated fifty years of definitive classic hard rock. Hughes is also known as the bassist and vocalist for Trapeze, Black Country Communion with Joe Bonamassa, California Breed and more recently The Dead Daisies.

bassmusicianmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Hughes
Person
Joe Bonamassa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Player#Crush Bass 50#Roll Hall Of Fame#British#Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Entertainmentcoolhunting.com

Limited Edition “The Long and Short of It” Vinyl

Limited to 500 copies and available only from Ghostly, this special edition of quickly, quickly’s The Long and Short of It comes on vinyl with a paint-splattered effect. Portland, Oregon-based quickly, quickly (aka musician Graham Jonson) combines countless genres—from psych-jazz to classic hip-hop—on the album, which shows off his immense talent as a songwriter, vocalist and arranger.
ElectronicsAttack Magazine

Rane Releases Limited Edition Seventy A-Track Signature Edition Battle Mixer

Rane has announced a limited run Seventy A-Trak signature edition battle mixer. Rane has announced an exclusive collaboration with DJ, turntablist and producer A-Trak. The Seventy A-Trak Signature Edition is a redesigned remix of the Rane Seventy DJ mixer, reimagined with input from A-Trak and specialised for turntablist performance. Under...
Musicpremierguitar.com

Ernie Ball and Tim Commerford Release Limited-Edition Basses

Ernie Ball Music Man is excited to launch a brand-new collection of limited edition bass guitars with Tim Commerford, the legendary bassist of Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, and his newest project 7D7D, with a debut release coming soon. Tim has been a part of the Ernie Ball Music Man family throughout his career. This collaboration is the natural evolution of this amazing ongoing partnership.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Rig Rundown: The Dead Daisies [2021]

The Dead Daisies play classic rock—a catalog of songs practically etched in the granite of popular music history. When we rolled into Nashville's Mercy Lounge during soundcheck, the band was roaring through the Deep Purple classic "Mistreated," with Glenn Hughes hitting all the requisite high notes and Doug Aldrich laying down the song's heavy riff. Drummer Tommy Clufetos and bassist Hughes had the groove in a headlock, and guitarist David Lowy—who leads this musical collective—was grinding out the rhythm.
EntertainmentMusicRadar.com

Gibson teases a signature Flying V for Metallica's Kirk Hammett

Amid a flurry of activity that has seen the company launch its own record label, the vintage-inspired custom shop models of the year so far, and tease a US production line Adam Jones Les Paul, is Gibson about to announce a signature Flying V for Metallica's Kirk Hammett?. The omens...
Electronicsguitar.com

Why the Fender Bassman is the greatest amp of all

Last month I told you that my favourite amp is my all-original 1959 Fender Bassman; and this month I’m going to try to explain to you why. Simply put, it’s the definition of perfect. Without ever turning it on, it demands a certain attention by way of its yellow tweed covering, aged and abused from over 60 years of use. When it is on, its 45 watts of power gives you massive clean tones that can stand up next to any drummer, beautiful tube saturation when pushed to high volumes, and the ability to accept overdrive and fuzz pedals as if they are part of its very DNA. Instead of one speaker like most amps of its era, it has four blue-label 10-inch speakers that are as loud as they look, positioned perfectly into the 23-inch cabinet, ensuring that when you need it to, it can fill a room without a microphone in sight.
MusicBillboard

Dusty Hill Dies: Musicians Pay Tribute to ZZ Top Bass Player

Dusty Hill, the hirsute bass player with ZZ Top, has passed away at 72. He’ll be “greatly missed,” say his surviving bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, and he certainly won’t be forgotten. The Texas blues-rock trio unleashed a string of hits, including “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “La Grange,” and...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Jeff Beck Blow TV Host Away with Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing”

‘Awesome’ is an everyday word. But to see someone struck with genuine awe by something out of the ordinary is different. That’s exactly what happens in this video clip when Jeff Beck gives TV host Malcolm Gerrie a taster of what the Fender Stratocaster is capable of doing in the right hands.
CarsNo Treble

Summer NAMM 2021: Bass Gear Roundup

As the dust settles from the 2021 Summer NAMM Show, we’re rounding up the latest bass gear that debuted. Get a load of the latest from the low end!. Be sure to check back in as our list is updated.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Vans Sells Out Limited-Edition Metallica Sneakers

Even 40 years after it brought metal into the mainstream, Metallica remains a cultural juggernaut. The heavy metal band’s outsize influence has bred four Vans collaborations over the years—including this week’s already-sold-out drop celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Grammy-winning ensemble’s best-selling “Black Album.” The limited-edition collection offered two iconic Vans silhouettes—the Sk8-Hi and Classic…
Music985theriver.com

Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam had July’s top Record Store Day album & single

July 17 was the second drop of Record Store Day 2021, and Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam came out on top. Billboard reports that according to MRC Data, the event resulted in 1.14 million U.S. vinyl album sales overall, and the top-selling RSD release was Foo Fighters’ Hail Satin, released under the name The Dee Gees. The project sold 12,000 vinyl LPs, plus another 3,000 downloads when it was made available digitally on July 19.
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Watch Jeff Beck Smash His Guitar to Pieces in Mock Rage

The Yardbirds were something of an academy for UK guitar heroes, with Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, and Eric Clapton all graduating at one time or another. While Beck and his good friend Page were in the band together, they explored some of the hippest new sounds available, introducing the world to the joys of psychedelic rock via the Sola Sound Tone Bender fuzz and various other custom made stompboxes, courtesy of guitar effects pioneer Roger Mayer.
New Lenox, ILPosted by
US 103.1

Watch ZZ Top Perform Without Injured Dusty Hill

ZZ Top played their latest tour date without Dusty Hill last night, reporting that the bassist had been forced to seek medical attention for a leg injury. The performance went ahead with longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis in Hill’s place. Fan-shot video from the Village Commons in New Lenox, Ill. can be seen below.
Musicghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Geezer Butler – Manipulations Of The Mind Box Set/The Very Best Of Geezer Butler – BMG

Having stayed with Black Sabbath until 1983’s unfairly criticised Born Again (Vertigo) album, founding member Geezer Butler returned to the band in the early nineties but with a growing desire to prove himself as a solo artist. After leaving again in ’94, the iconic bass player and moustache enthusiast teamed up with former frontman Ozzy Osbourne for a while before eventually going it alone to form G/Z/R.
MusicGuitar Player

Joe Bonamassa Recounts Les Paul Séance in Ax-Centric UK podcast

“He’s twanged his way around the world, astonishing people with his plectrum,” says British comedian, Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves). “I’m stealing that slogan,” replies Bonamassa before going on to discuss the nomadic nature of life as a touring musician and his unbridled passion for electric guitars. In this entertaining...
Rock Musicwcn247.com

Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy looks back on a special career

NEW YORK (AP) — Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy has influenced some the greatest guitarists of all time, including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Gary Clarke Jr. to name a few. But the factors that led to his inspiration may not have happened if Guy didn’t take a stand — literally. Jumping around on stage, playing the guitar behind his back, and picking with his teeth brought him lots of attention, especially from an experimental guitarist out of Seattle who was recently discharged from the army named Jimi Hendrix. Now the 84-year-old blues great becomes the subject of the latest installment of the PBS biography series, “American Masters.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy