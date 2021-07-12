Gear News: Orange Amplification Limited Edition Glenn Hughes Signature Crush Bass 50
Orange Amplification are launching the limited edition, Glenn Hughes Signature Crush Bass 50 and its colour is deep purple, not orange!. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes, has been an Orange Ambassador for over a decade. For many years he was the bass player and vocalist with Deep Purple, who recently celebrated fifty years of definitive classic hard rock. Hughes is also known as the bassist and vocalist for Trapeze, Black Country Communion with Joe Bonamassa, California Breed and more recently The Dead Daisies.bassmusicianmagazine.com
Comments / 0