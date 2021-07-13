Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Sharknado' is back - in a Shark Week special that wants to prove sharks aren't 'crazed lunatic man-killers'

By Emily Yahr
SFGate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen shark expert Tristan Guttridge was first approached to participate in a Discovery Channel Shark Week special about "sharknados" - the extreme weather event from the notoriously ridiculous Syfy movie franchise - his reaction was pretty much what you might expect from a scientist. "I was like, 'Uhh, I don't...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Reid
Person
Ian Ziering
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Tiger Shark#Hollywood Stars#Discovery Channel#Syfy#Twitter#The Screen Actors Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosfox40jackson.com

‘Jackass’ star Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney bitten by shark during Shark Week stunt

“Jackass” star Sean “Poopies” McInerney is recovering from a shark bite after a risky stunt done in the name of Shark Week. Each year, Discovery Channel focuses a week’s worth of programming on airing content about sharks, and this year, several “Jackass” daredevils were invited to star in a special that would feature their signature antics including stunts and pranks. McInerney was recently bitten by a shark while performing such a stunt.
TV & VideosWHAS 11

Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a Real-Life Shark Adventure

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are teaming up to face off against sharks once more. Only this time, the sharks are real, and it's all part of Discovery's celebrated Shark Week!. Ziering served as a guest co-host of Monday's Entertainment Tonight, alongside Nischelle Turner, and he opened up about getting into the water with his longtime Sharknado co-star for a new special about the fearsome predators of the deep.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

King Shark Gets His Own Trailer in Honor of Shark Week

Deep Blue Sea showed the dangers of a shark with an enlarged and more complex brain, three of them in fact, but Suicide Squad is showing us a descendant of a shark god with at least something akin to brains since he’s not a mindless eating machine. With Shark Week already underway and Suicide Squad not too far off, it’s pretty easy to see why one of the movie’s more noticeable characters is being highlighted since he’s definitely an attraction worthy of notice given that he kind of makes Killer Croc look like a big human with a severe skin condition. Voiced by Sylvester Stallone, the character of King Shark isn’t the smartest in the group, but he’s definitely one of the strongest and durable since the guy is a humanoid shark, that’s kind of all that needs to be said, but with Shark Week in full effect it’s definitely worth bringing him up since next to Jaws he’s likely one of the more famous sharks in pop culture. There are plenty of others that could be named no doubt, but King Shark is one that’s been around for a while, even if his presence has been limited to comics and animated series.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Did Shark Week Send The Wrong Message With Ian Ziering And Tara Reid's Sharknado Special?

Shark Week 2021 is upon us, and the shark-filled week of Discovery content is as full of fun mixed with facts as ever. As per usual, Shark Week this year has brought in some celebrities to participate in some of the specials to go with the more informative installments, and one of the most memorable so far was The Real Sharknado, featuring Ian Ziering and Tara Reid of Syfy's Sharknado franchise. It was a fun hour of television that nevertheless leaves me wondering: did it send the right or wrong message about sharks?
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

J.B. Smoove Ended up on Shark Week ... by Accident

After years of working in entertainment, actor and comedian J.B. Smoove got one of the biggest breaks of his career when he was cast as Leon Black on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He almost immediately became a fan favorite, continues to be a central part of the show’s cast, and has been responsible for some of the show’s most hilarious moments.
MoviesNo Film School

Three Ways to Make a Killer Shark Movie

Just below the surface is a menace that could tear any human to shreds. The shark is the perfect villain that nobody can escape. Filmmakers love to exploit our deepest, darkest fears, and no fear is more prominent and timeless than our fear of sharks. Who can blame anyone for being afraid of a shark? Sharks are near the top of the ocean food chain, while humans are left defenseless as they try to survive in the water.
TV & Videoswrir.org

SHARK WEEK HOO HA HA

You know what it is! Shark Week 2021 is a go! And my last show for a while. Never fear, I’ll be back and I’ll be around! Just not sure exactly when or where… We’ll see! Happy Shark Week y’all!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:
San Diego, CAthestarnews.com

Shark show

Now a pop-culture phenomenon, Shark Week is back, and the lovers of the history, education, and horror films of the ocean’s greatest predators are in high demand. But there is another way to learn about these many times misunderstood predatory fish of the sea by taking a visit to The Living Coast Discovery Center at the Chula Vista Bayfront. People might be surprised at what they can learn about the local sharks in local bays and oceans, right here along the San Diego coastline.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Carter leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

VIEWERS have become invested in Carter’s character on the Bold and the Beautiful. Fans are dying to know what led up to the scene of Carter holding a portrait of Quinn. Eric Forrester was extremely upset to learn about Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s affair. Eric seems to stand firm...
TV & VideosLeesville Daily Leader

Wrap your jaws around these Shark Week treats

Atwood's Bakery is celebrating Shark Week with treats you can wrap your jaws around. "This is our third year doing Shark Week, which for those that don't know, the Discovery Channel does specials all about sharks," said owner and general manager Aaron Atwood. "And they have different guest stars like Shaq and the people from 'Supernatural' and what not help them with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel."
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
AnimalsPosted by
Deseret News

Sharks are now cool — and you can thank ‘Shark Week’

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in July 2020. Jeff Kurr believes sharks are “the most popular wild animal in the world.”. But try selling that in 1975, when “Jaws” made moviegoers’ blood run cold. Or in the ’80s, when the “Jaws” sequels spiraled into outright silliness. (Remember when a revenge-fueled great white followed a plane down to the Bahamas?) Sharks were just movie monsters that needed to be killed.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

‘Jackass’ Shark Week Stunt Goes Wrong After Shark Bites Star’s Hand

Sean McInerney was bitten by a shark while wakeboarding in shark-infested waters. The "Jackass" star was attempting to perform a stunt for Discovery's "Shark Week" special. McInerney suffered a deep bite to his left hand and sustained artery and tendon damage. A water stunt for Discovery's annual "Shark Week" special...

Comments / 0

Community Policy