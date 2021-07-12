Cancel
Oil prices slip as economic fears offset tightening crude supplies

By Laila Kearney
theedgemarkets.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (July 13): Oil slumped on Monday over concerns about spreading COVID-19 variants derailing the global economic recovery that has brought fuel demand to near pre-pandemic levels, while tight crude supplies kept prices from falling lower. Brent crude for September settled at $75.16 a barrel, losing 39 cents, or...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#U S Oil Production#Again Capital#G20#Rystad Energy#Uae
Related
Energy IndustryFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Are US gasoline prices finally falling?

Prices at the gas pump are finally easing up, driven by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases coupled with OPEC's increase in oil production, according to an industry expert. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is around $3.14, down 2.9 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to data from GasBuddy, which analyzes more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended July 23, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 6.2 million barrels for gasoline and 1.9 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 126,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories declined by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply decreases of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. September West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.93 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $71.65 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Businessrigzone.com

Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent

(Bloomberg) -- Ethane, a key component in plastic production, is trading at a nearly two-and-a-half-year high in the U.S., with demand surging as global economies recover from last year’s slump. Prices for the fuel, which is a byproduct of natural gas processing, have climbed 57% this year to 33 cents...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures trade higher after API reports US inventory draw

Crude oil futures were higher in mid-morning trade in Asia July 28, supported by a weakening dollar and bullish data from the American Petroleum Institute showing a larger-than-expected draw in crude oil inventories. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:40 am Singapore time...
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

U.S. oil refiners set for first profit since onset of pandemic

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners are set to post their first quarterly profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, even though higher oil prices and weaker margins in June have tamed analysts' optimism fostered by the rebound in fuel demand. U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand has nearly recovered to...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

AAA Reports National Gas Price Average Dips as Crude Oil Prices See Dramatic Fluctuation – California at $4.33 Rises One Cent Week-Over-Week

July 27, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Motorists saw some positive change at the pump on the week with 31 state gas price averages declining one to five cents. The national gas price average pushed two cents cheaper to $3.15. One factor contributing to the decline was U.S. gasoline demand remaining relatively flat on the week.
Energy Industrypnwag.net

OPEC, COVID Holding Oil Prices

Oil prices were largely unchanged as the final week of July got underway. West Texas Crude traded near or just below $72 per barrel in Monday’s trade. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy noted oil prices have held steady over the past two week not only because of a rapid increase in the number of COVID Delta Variant cases across the country, but also OPEC’s recent decision to increase production. DeHaan added that as we approach the end of summer, he expects fuel demand to cool.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Continues to Hover Above $70

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, but then turned around to show signs of strength. Ultimately, the stabilization of crude oil does help, due to the fact that we had recently seen quite a bit of volatility, and that can have a major influence on whether or not people are willing to put money to work.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Dip On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as floods in China. The downside appeared capped on signs of tightening supplies. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.14 a barrel, while...
Trafficsacramentosun.com

China to cut retail fuel prices from Tuesday

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China will lower the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday, the country's top economic planner said Monday. Based on recent changes in international oil prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel will be lowered by 100 yuan (about 15.44 U.S. dollars) and 95 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lack of Clarity on Supply/Demand Issues Producing Two-Sided Trade

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower at the mid-session but well off their lows following an early session plunge. Sellers dominated the trade throughout the session as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears about fuel demand, but losses were limited by forecasts that crude supply will be tight the rest of the year.

