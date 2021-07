The Litecoin price escalates but a break above $140 is expected to pull the coin towards $150 in the coming trading sessions. LTC/USD is seen trading around the resistance level of $133.20 after touching the daily high of $140.43 in the early hours of today. This is a move that could easily pave the way for gains above $150 and towards $160. Therefore, if the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) crosses above the 50-level, the market may show that the bullish grip is getting stronger.