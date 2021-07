The telecom industry fared well during the pandemic by introducing game-changing solutions and by commercial deployment of 5G. With the under-resourced domestic semiconductor industry holding back U.S.-based telecom operators, foreign players Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTC:NPPXF) Corporation (NTTYY) and América Móvil (AMX) are expected to perform better. Read on for more details.The telecom industry has been evolving rapidly since last year to provide high-speed network connectivity to keep up with the heightened market demand. Companies have introduced game-changing solutions, such as the 5th generation (5G) technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-backed conversational platforms to meet the demand for high-speed connectivity and enhanced customer experience.