Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

UC Berkeley researchers model robot AI algorithm off of human babies

By Rachel Raps
Daily Californian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers from UC Berkeley developed an artificial intelligence algorithm modeled after human babies, allowing four-legged robots to rapidly adapt to their environment. Rapid motor adaptation, or RMA, allows robots to perceive surrounding terrain through sensory joints located in their legs. RMA gives robots the ability to adapt...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Robot Locomotion#Robotics#Robots#Uc Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Computer Science
Related
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

AI Success In The Supply Chain Depends On Human Augmentation

The past year showed how vital the continuity of the supply chain is to healthcare, goods manufacturing, and practically every facet of everyday life. The recent attention the industry has experienced, (as shortages continue to mount), has also led to a massive wake-up call for the supply chain to closely embrace digital transformation. Within this thread of having a more precise and actionable view of inventory, AI is playing a critical role in accelerating the supply chain. AI in the supply chain management market is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2024.
TechnologyHealthcare IT News

Can more transparency help build trust in AI algorithms?

Artificial intelligence – especially machine learning – is helping to drive progress and innovation throughout the health technology industry. But at the same time, it's clear that AI can also recreate and exacerbate biases, potentially worsening health disparities and even putting patients' lives at risk. In a HIMSS21 Global Conference...
TV ShowsFreethink

TV shows train AI to predict human behavior

This article is an installment of The Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Columbia researchers have developed an algorithm for predicting human behavior based on thousands of hours of movies, sports...
arxiv.org

Exploring DMD-type Algorithms for Modeling Signalised Intersections

This paper explores a novel data-driven approach based on recent developments in Koopman operator theory and dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) for modeling signalized intersections. Vehicular flow and queue formation on signalized intersections have complex nonlinear dynamics, making system identification, modeling, and controller design tasks challenging. We employ a Koopman theoretic approach to transform the original nonlinear dynamics into locally linear infinite-dimensional dynamics. The data-driven approach relies entirely on spatio-temporal snapshots of the traffic data. We investigate several key aspects of the approach and provide insights into the usage of DMD-type algorithms for application in adaptive signalized intersections. To demonstrate the utility of the obtained linearized dynamics, we perform prediction of the queue lengths at the intersection; and compare the results with the state-of-the-art long short term memory (LSTM) method. The case study involves the morning peak vehicle movements and queue lengths at two Orlando area signalized intersections. It is observed that DMD-based algorithms are able to capture complex dynamics with a linear approximation to a reasonable extent.
ComputersScience Daily

New algorithm flies drones faster than human racing pilots can

For the first time an autonomously flying quadrotor has outperformed two human pilots in a drone race. The success is based on a novel algorithm that calculates time-optimal trajectories that fully consider the drones' limitations. FULL STORY. To be useful, drones need to be quick. Because of their limited battery...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Press

UC Berkeley Study Reveals Welbehealth's Rapid Adaptation To COVID-19 Eldercare Yielded Exceptional Results And Saved Lives

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from UC Berkeley's Berkeley Roundtable on the International Economy (BRIE) features WelbeHealth in a case study illustrating how this California eldercare PACE provider responded early and decisively to the COVID-19 crisis with exceptional results. According to UC Berkeley, "By...
Computersarxiv.org

Shared Interest: Large-Scale Visual Analysis of Model Behavior by Measuring Human-AI Alignment

Saliency methods -- techniques to identify the importance of input features on a model's output -- are a common first step in understanding neural network behavior. However, interpreting saliency requires tedious manual inspection to identify and aggregate patterns in model behavior, resulting in ad hoc or cherry-picked analysis. To address these concerns, we present Shared Interest: a set of metrics for comparing saliency with human annotated ground truths. By providing quantitative descriptors, Shared Interest allows ranking, sorting, and aggregation of inputs thereby facilitating large-scale systematic analysis of model behavior. We use Shared Interest to identify eight recurring patterns in model behavior including focusing on a sufficient subset of ground truth features or being distracted by contextual features. Working with representative real-world users, we show how Shared Interest can be used to rapidly develop or lose trust in a model's reliability, uncover issues that are missed in manual analyses, and enable interactive probing of model behavior.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
ScienceDaily Californian

Researchers synthesize peptoids at Berkeley Lab to combat viruses

A team of researchers discovered that molecules called peptoids, which they synthesized at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, or the Berkeley Lab, can be used to fight a variety of viruses. Peptoids are biomimetic molecules, meaning that they mimic the body’s natural proteins but are themselves not natural, according to...
Video Gamestowardsdatascience.com

Teaching AI to play Super Mario Land— Genetic Algorithm

Mastering Super Mario Land with a Genetic Algorithm — with code. This is the first article of a series that teaches the AI to play Super Mario Land for GameBoy and here I will show you how to develop a Genetic Algorithm AI to play Super Mario Land with Python. (full code on my GitHub link at the end of the article)
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New algorithm can be a more effective way to analyze models of biological systems

From biochemical reactions that produce cancers, to the latest memes virally spreading across social media, simple actions can generate complex behaviors. For researchers trying to understand these emergent behaviors, however, the complexity can tax current computational methods. Now, a team of researchers has developed a new algorithm that can serve...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A comparison of cluster algorithms for the bond-diluted Ising model

Monte Carlo cluster algorithms are popular for their efficiency in studying the Ising model near its critical temperature. We might expect that this efficiency extends to the bond-diluted Ising model. We show, however, that this is not always the case by comparing how the correlation times $\tau_w$ and $\tau_{\rm sw}$ of the Wolff and Swendsen-Wang cluster algorithms scale as a function of the system size $L$ when applied to the two-dimensional bond-diluted Ising model. We demonstrate that the Wolff algorithm suffers from a much longer correlation time than in the pure Ising model, caused by isolated (groups of) spins which are infrequently visited by the algorithm. These cause the correlation time to scale as $\tau_w \sim L^{z_w}$ with a dynamical exponent $z_w=\gamma / \nu\approx 1.75$ independent of the bond concentration $p$ for $0.5 < p < 1$. Moreover, we show that the Swendsen-Wang algorithm does not suffer from the same problem. Consequently, it has a much shorter correlation time, shorter than in the pure Ising model even. Numerically at $p = 0.6$, we find that its dynamical exponent is $z_{\rm sw} = 0.09(4)$.
AnimalsCornell University

Engineers may learn from bees for optimal honeycomb designs

Perfect hexagonal structures inspired by honeycombs in bee nests are widely used to build everything from airplane wings, boats, and cars, to skis, snowboards, packaging and acoustic dampening materials. Challenges arise when space constraints or repairs require engineers to keep a structure mechanically strong when linking together industrial honeycomb panels...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

Research shows AI is often biased. Here's how to make algorithms work for all of us

Existing human bias is too often transferred to artificial intelligence. Here are five types of bias and how to address them. Can you imagine a just and equitable world where everyone, regardless of age, gender or class, has access to excellent healthcare, nutritious food and other basic human needs? Are data-driven technologies such as artificial intelligence and data science capable of achieving this – or will the bias that already drives real-world outcomes eventually overtake the digital world, too?
datasciencecentral.com

AI Robotization with InterSystems IRIS Data Platform

A robot is not expected to be either huge or humanoid, or even material (in disagreement with Wikipedia, although the latter softens the initial definition in one paragraph and admits virtual form of a robot). A robot is an automation, from an algorithmic viewpoint, an automation for autonomous (algorithmic) execution of concrete tasks. A light detector that triggers street lights at night is a robot. An email software separating e-mails into “external” and “internal” is also a robot.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Financial strain may suppress speech between parents and children, UC Berkeley lab finds

UC Berkeley researchers found preliminary evidence for financial scarcity placing strain on parents in a way that decreases conversations with their children. According to campus associate professor of psychology Mahesh Srinivasan, children from higher-income families will hear millions of words more than children from lower-income families by preschool, creating a “word gap.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy