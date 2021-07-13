Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 closes near flatline as energy stocks fall and insurers advance, Sensex up by 200 points

By Stuti Mishra
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwLgZ_0av7Pk5N00

London ’s FTSE 100 managed to close slightly above the flatline after lagging in most of the session as energy and mining stocks fell, while concerns related to rising coronavirus cases also worried investors.

The blue-chip index ended just 3 points or just 0.1 per cent above, helped by gains in insurance stocks, mainly Admiral Group, which surged almost 4 per cent.

AstraZeneca also gave a major boost to the FTSE 100 after brokerage Jefferies raised its price target on the stock, while Thailand said it would use the drugmaker’s vaccine as a second dose for those who received Sinovac ’s shot as their first dose in a bid to increase protection.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index inched 0.1% lower with travel and leisure stocks falling the most.

Meanwhile, US stocks also edged higher as investors look ahead to a second quarter earnings week, with S&P touching a new high and all three leading indices close in green.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126 points, or 0.4 per cent to 34,996. The S&P 500 added 0.3 per cent to 4,385, also a record close. The Nasdaq Composite traded 0.2 per cent to a new closing high of 14,733.

Asian stocks also followed Wall Street on Tuesday and tracked gains, as China, Japan and other leading markets traded in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 per cent, and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.5 per cent. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.5 per cent.

Indian indices opened higher with Sensex up by 200 points and Nifty nearing 15,800 as heavyweight Reliance and ICICI lead gains.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

189K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Insurance#Asian Stocks#Travel And Leisure#Admiral Group#Ftse#S P#Nasdaq Composite#The Hang Seng#Indian#Nifty#Reliance#Icici
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy as the Market Makes New Highs

The solid second-quarter earnings reported by industry leaders has offset the market pullback witnessed last Monday, allowing benchmark indexes to rally for four consecutive days to close at record highs on Friday. While the relatively expensive mega-cap stocks drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's performance last week, cheaper tech stocks Fujitsu (FJTSY), Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and SolarWinds (SWI) are also expected to benefit from the growing optimism surrounding the tech industry in the near term. So, let’s discuss some more.Benchmark indexes shrugged off concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant to close at record highs last Friday. Investors’ concerns about a potential market correction were offset by the impressive earnings reported by industry leaders. According to Factset, 24% of the S&P 500 companies reported second-quarter results as of July 23, and 88% of them beat consensus estimates, which is above the five-year 75% average. Following the stock market rout on July 19, the benchmark indexes reported four consecutive days of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 for the first time on July 23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 3.6% over the past five days to close at record 14,846.06 points.
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sensex dips 123 points in volatile trade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Monday amid selling pressure in financial and auto stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 123 points or 0.23 per cent at 52,852 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 32 point or 0.2 per cent to 15,824.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Stocks shake off a wobbly start and finish slightly higher

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.2% Monday, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Strength in communications and energy companies outweighed weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose to $38,700.
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 115 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,575-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Monday. The global forecast for...
StocksTribTown.com

Asian stocks mixed, Tokyo gains after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mixed on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level for the first time. Tokyo advanced after a 4-day weekend as the Olympic Games began, a year late. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders continue to be spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in several markets in the region and across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Traders are now looking ahead to the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve for direction. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Monday, giving up early gains amid mixed cues from other Asian markets. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was down 20 points at 52,955 as investors react to the quarterly earnings of biggies Reliance, ICICI Bank and ITC. The broader NSE Nifty index dipped 13 points to 15,843.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares open flat as consumer stocks counter weak financials

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Monday as financials negated gains in consumer and pharma stocks, while investors awaited earnings reports from a slew of corporate heavyweights, including Tata Motors. By 0406 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.07% at 15,845.10 and the...
StocksMountain Mail

Technology stocks lead gains Friday

U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months. Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance. The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 breaking above the 7,400 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The market is supported by materials stocks. Traders remain concerned as the nation's the biggest cities are under strict lockdown amid the resurgence in coronavirus cases.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide Amid China's Edtech Clampdown

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as Beijing's widening technology-sector crackdown overshadowed investor optimism over economic and earnings growth. Investors also turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July. German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Falls On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday amid concerns that higher inflation and a spike in coronavirus infections could derail a nascent economic recovery. The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,003 after ending 0.9 percent higher on Friday. Lower yields pulled down banks,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 flat as stronger pound, healthcare stocks weigh; Ryanair gains

July 26 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index ended flat on Monday as weakness in healthcare stocks and a stronger pound offset gains in commodity-linked shares, while Ryanair climbed on strong summer bookings. The benchmark FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended flat, with healthcare (.FTNMX201030) and consumer staple stocks (.FTNMX452010) down 1.9%...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street falls from record highs as Chinese stocks sink

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, marking a poor start to a week packed with technology earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 5.69 points,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy