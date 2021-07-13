Cancel
Finals Review: Correa and De Paul take Copa America, heartbreak for Trippier

Cover picture for the articleAngel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul taste Copa America success with Argentina. Correa may not have played in Saturday night’s final at the Maracanã or played a significant role throughout the tournament, but De Paul started five of Argentina’s eight Copa America games. His performances throughout the competition (especially in the final) should have Atlético Madrid supporters over the moon about his signing. A €35 million price tag for the 27-year-old might be a real bargain for the Rojiblancos.

Related
Soccerdallassun.com

Lionel Messi dedicates Copa America triumph to Maradona

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 12 (ANI): Lionel Messi in an emotional statement has dedicated the Copa America triumph to the "45 million Argentines" and late Diego Maradona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner not only ended the 28-year-long wait for Argentina but also his personal duck to win an international trophy at Maracana against Brazil. Lionel Messi had a brilliant Copa America 2021 as he scored four goals and had five assists to his name. Even though Colombia's Luis Diaz also scored four goals, Messi registered more assists and was named the Golden Boot winner.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: NBA comps for the Euro 2020 and Copa America finals

It was a busy weekend in the world of sports, and while Game 3 of the NBA Finals set up an exciting Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, it wasn’t the best game of the weekend — that title belongs to one of the two cup final games that were played on the soccer pitch.
SoccerCoinDesk

Soccer’s Copa America Trophy to Be Minted as NFT

CONMEBOL, the governing body for soccer in South America, is to mint the Copa America trophy as a non-fungible token (NFT). The 47th Copa America, the premier soccer tournament for South American international teams, concluded Saturday with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. To commemorate the tournament, CONMEBOL has...
Soccerchatsports.com

Messi needed Copa America win the most, says Aguero

Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Copa latina, Argentina, Brazil, Argentina national football team. Sergio Aguero has opened up on Argentina’s Copa America win and says captain Lionel Messi needed the victory more than anyone. Argentina’s win over Brazil on Saturday ended La Albiceleste’s 28-year wait for a trophy and handed Messi...
FIFAYardbarker

AFA Director comments on Argentina winning the Copa America over Brazil

After Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Copa América final at the Maracanã, the Argentine Football Association director praised the work of the Argentine coaching staff. César Luis Menotti, world champion coach in 1978 and currently in the position of director of AFA National Teams, spoke on TNT Sports Argentina (via AS) about the performance of coach Lionel Scaloni, responding to criticism about his appointment and his work.
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

Colombia's Luis Diaz named 'Revelation of Copa America'

ASUNCION, July 13 (Reuters) - Colombia forward Luis Diaz was named Revelation of the Copa America on Tuesday by tournament organisers the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). The 24-year old Porto player scored two goals in the third-place playoff win over Peru and was the tournament’s joint top goalscorer along...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham great Ardiles: Lo Celso stronger for Copa America success

Tottenham great Ossie Ardiles believes the club will benefit from Giovani Lo Celso's Copa America success with Argentina. The playmaker from Rosario featured regularly in the tournament and started in the quarter-final win against Ecuador, the semi-final against Colombia - where he came up against team-mate Davinson Sanchez - and the final against Brazil in the early hours of Sunday, where Angel Di Maria's goal secured a first major title for Argentina since 1993.
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi pens emotional letter to Argentina after Copa America triumph

Lionel Messi has dedicated Argentina's Copa America 2021 triumph to his family, the entire nation and the memory of Diego Maradona in an emotional letter. Now 34 years old, Messi finally ended his international hoodoo in the early hours of Sunday morning as he fired Argentina to glory with a 1-0 victory over Brazil, after which he was named the tournament's best player, top scorer and top assist provider.
Soccer90min.com

'Best in History' - Neymar Hails Lionel Messi Following Copa America Win

Brazilian superstar, Neymar has hailed Argentinian record Ballon d'Or award winner, Lionel Messi asn "the biggest and best in history" following their loss to Argentina in the final of the Copa America on Sunday. Neymar who is understood to be a good friend of Messi admitted that while losing was...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Copa America ends with 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO — There were 179 known COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America, Brazil’s health ministry said on Monday, up 13 from its previous update 17 days ago. The ministry did not say how seriously the disease evolved in any of the infected. The figure also did not...
SoccerTriangle

Italy Win the Euros While Argentina Conquer the Copa America

In a summer filled with international football, the two most prestigious national tournaments besides the World Cup have come to a close. Argentina overcame their heated rivals, Brazil, in the 2021 Copa America Final, while Italy defeated their tough anniversaries, England, in the Final of Euro 2020 (still called “Euro 2020” for marketing purposes).
FIFAthehighlandsun.com

Top 5 countries with the most Copa America titles

Copa America is the premier football tournament for national teams in South America and it is controlled by the CONMEBOL. The competition was founded in 1916 and is the oldest still-running international football tournament. Some of the greatest players in history, including Lionel Messi, Pele, Diego Maradona, Luis Suarez and...
MLSPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi mobbed by fans outside restaurant in Miami, Florida as Argentina hero takes time off after winning Copa America with Barca star yet to put pen to paper on new deal

Lionel Messi was mobbed by hundreds of fans outside an Italian restaurant in Florida as the Argentine takes some well-needed rest before heading back to Barcelona. The 34-year-old has endured a summer like no other after he was effectively released by Barcelona at the start of July, before lifting his first international trophy title with Argentina in the Copa America final ten days later.

