Finals Review: Correa and De Paul take Copa America, heartbreak for Trippier

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 12 (ANI): Lionel Messi in an emotional statement has dedicated the Copa America triumph to the "45 million Argentines" and late Diego Maradona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner not only ended the 28-year-long wait for Argentina but also his personal duck to win an international trophy at Maracana against Brazil. Lionel Messi had a brilliant Copa America 2021 as he scored four goals and had five assists to his name. Even though Colombia's Luis Diaz also scored four goals, Messi registered more assists and was named the Golden Boot winner.