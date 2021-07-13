Finals Review: Correa and De Paul take Copa America, heartbreak for Trippier
Angel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul taste Copa America success with Argentina. Correa may not have played in Saturday night’s final at the Maracanã or played a significant role throughout the tournament, but De Paul started five of Argentina’s eight Copa America games. His performances throughout the competition (especially in the final) should have Atlético Madrid supporters over the moon about his signing. A €35 million price tag for the 27-year-old might be a real bargain for the Rojiblancos.www.intothecalderon.com
