China’s June Exports Record Surprise Growth

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Chinese exports recorded a much better-than-expected growth in June, with imports and the trade balance also beating expectations. However, signs are beginning to emerge of a slowdown in China’s economic recovery from COVID-19. Customs Administration data released earlier in the day said exports grew 32.2% year-on-year in June,...

#Foreign Trade#Exporters#Global Trade#Trade Surplus#Chinese#Customs Administration
Yakima, WAgoodfruit.com

Blueberry exports reach China

A retailer in China held a ceremony this month to mark the first promoted import of fresh U.S. blueberries. The three pallets of berries were grown by Norris Farms in the Umpqua River Valley of Oregon and shipped airfreight by Domex Superfresh Growers of Yakima, Washington, to Pagoda, a Chinese fruit retailer, according to a news release from trade organization U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council. They will be sold in a limited number of stores in the Pearl River and Yangtze River deltas.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Lower Amid China Tech Crackdown

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open sharply lower on Monday after China ordered Tencent to end exclusive music licensing deals with record labels around the world, a step aimed at tackling the company's dominance of online music streaming in the country. Beijing's announcement of new rules barring for-profit...
BusinessForexTV.com

Hong Kong Exports Increases In June

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports accelerated in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. Exports rose 33.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 24.0 percent increase in May. Imports gained 31.9 percent annually in June, following a 26.5 percent increase in the previous month. The trade deficit...
EconomyForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Weaken Amid China's Crackdown On Technology Sector

The Australian and NZ dollars declined against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as China’s crackdown on private tutoring companies and growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing dampened risk sentiment. Chinese authorities introduced a new set of sweeping regulations on private educators, which includes prohibiting tutoring...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Marketsinvezz.com

NZD/USD forecast as New Zealand exports and imports surge

The NZD/USD pair remained in a tight range after strong New Zealand trade data. New Zealand exports rose to a record level in the second quarter. Imports rose by 24% year-on-year in June this year. The NZD/USD pair was little-changed during the Asian session as traders reflected on the latest...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Marketmind: A China Crackdown

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. World stocks snapped a four-day rising streak on Monday as a widening crackdown on some parts of the world’s second biggest economy by regulators sent shudders through global markets. Education stocks tumbled as Beijing's crackdown on for-profit tutoring sent blue-chip Chinese...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 52.2 In July – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s down from 52.4, although it remains above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

RPT-EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks hit 2-month low on China sell-off, virus woes

(REPEATS TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION) * Philippine shares close 2.3% lower * China shares end 2.3% lower * Investors eye South Korea's Q2 GDP data on Tuesday By Harish Sridharan July 26 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks fell to a two-month low and led losses among Asian equities on Monday, as a sharp drop in Chinese shares and soaring COVID-19 cases in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand weighed on sentiment. Chinese shares closed 2.3% lower as worries over the impact of government regulations hammered the education and property sectors, after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects. "The drop (in Southeast Asia) today in part is China-led," said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging market Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities. Equities in Manila fell 2.3%, leading losses in the Southeast Asia region as strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. "The downturn in stocks (in the Philippines) can be traced to the ongoing pickup in Delta variant infections in the country, with businesses concerned about a potential return to stringent lockdowns," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING Research. "Philippine financial markets will likely be pressured in the near term as the spate of negative news continues." Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia. The Indian rupee, Taiwan's dollar and Singapore's dollar traded flat to 0.1% weaker as the greenback held near its highest level since April ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The U.S. central bank will conclude its two-day policy review on Wednesday, with market participants watching out for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. Meanwhile, Indonesia on Sunday extended its COVID-19 restrictions by a week to Aug. 2 and said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths. South Korean stocks and the won weakened ahead of second-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, as worries over rising COVID-19 cases took hold. South Korea's economy is likely to post its fastest year-on-year growth in a decade in the second quarter on resilience in exports and investments, a Reuters poll showed. Highlights ** Philippine stock index closes at lowest since May 26 ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Equity Development Investment Tbk PT, up 34.21% ** Malaysia govt will not seek extension of the national state of emergency - reports Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.29 -6.33 <.N2 1.04 1.42 25> China.
Japaninvesting.com

China Crackdown Sinks Asia

The weekend was dominated by China’s announcements of a crackdown on Tencent Music (NYSE:TME), and more importantly, its intention to all but end China’s multi-billion-dollar student tuition industry as we know it. Although early Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, once mainland exchanges opened and stocks there entered a free-fall, regional markets have mostly followed suit.
Trafficdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Dip as Typhoon Snarls Southeast Asia Activity, Travel

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange slid in early trade Monday after heavy flooding and typhoons in China prompted concerns over short-term demand weakness in the world's largest oil importing country, and as a rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus led to renewed travel and mobility restrictions across several Asia-Pacific countries.
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price regains ground as China steel margins recover

Iron ore prices rebounded on Monday after a five-day slump, due to a recovery in steel margins in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $202.74 a tonne on Monday, up 0.7% from Friday’s closing. The most-traded September iron ore...
Businessihsmarkit.com

Eurozone leads as US and UK see slower growth, Japan and Australia contract

Flash PMI surveys showed mixed trends in July, with COVID-19 once again playing a key role in divergences, ranging from growth accelerating to the fastest for over two decades in the Eurozone to economic contraction in Australia and Japan. Across the board, however, a common theme was the issue of supply constraints limiting capacity and driving prices higher, as well as the business outlook darkening amid growing concerns over the Delta variant.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Lower After China's Latest Attack on Tech

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Monday, after a negative lead from Asia that reflected dismay at China's latest move against technology companies. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.4% and...
Businesswincountry.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
StocksNBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Mixed Start; China's June Industrial Profits Data Ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed start on Tuesday after the major indexes on Wall Street notched record closing highs once again. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,975 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,950. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,833.29.
Economybirminghamnews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

China's stock market ends mixed in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks ended mixed last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of June, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,591.2 points, dropping by 24.3 points, or 0.7 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.

