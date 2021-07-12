Olympic athletes confront mental health challenges

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics, it’s clear that just getting to Japan was more of a mental health challenge for some of the world's greatest athletes than it was a physical one. The COVID-19 postponement altered years of training plans and the uncertain landscape amid the ongoing pandemic only added to lingering anxiety. American boxer Ginny Fuchs uses her schedule to help her deal with her obsessive-compulsive disorder. She says the uncertainty of not knowing when she could train or when camp or qualifiers were going to be held amid the pandemic took a toll on her.