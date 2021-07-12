Weapons arrests...Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith

Cancel
DENVER (AP) — Arrest documents say a man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony. The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the chances for mass violence at such events. Rodriquez told Denver’s KCNC-TV that he wasn’t aware of any such plans.

