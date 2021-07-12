Busch brothers closing in on Allisons' record for Cup wins

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kurt and Kyle Busch are closing in on Bobby and Donnie Allison on the list of most NASCAR Cup Series wins by brothers. Kurt Busch's win in Atlanta gave the Busch brothers 92 Cup wins _ only two behind the Allisons' record. Kyle Busch finished second to his older brother at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the four Cup races in which the Busch brothers have finished first and second, each now has two wins. Neither brother likes losing to the other. Kurt says it may be especially tough for Kyle due to the “little brother syndrome.”