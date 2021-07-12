Top-seeded Kvitova beaten in 1st round of Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova has upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova in three sets to advance to the second round of the Prague Open. It was another early exit for Kvitova after she was defeated by Sloane Stephens in the first round of Wimbledon, the Grand Slam she has won twice. In other first-round games, seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic of Serbia knocked out Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia while ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium defeated Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy. Americans Grace Min and Asia Muhammad also advanced.