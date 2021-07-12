Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Top-seeded Kvitova beaten in 1st round of Prague Open

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova has upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova in three sets to advance to the second round of the Prague Open. It was another early exit for Kvitova after she was defeated by Sloane Stephens in the first round of Wimbledon, the Grand Slam she has won twice. In other first-round games, seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic of Serbia knocked out Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia while ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium defeated Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy. Americans Grace Min and Asia Muhammad also advanced.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Serbia#Russia#Ap#Slovak#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Belgium
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisNewsbug.info

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty loses in first-round stunner at Olympics

TOKYO — Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, lost her first-round women’s singles match to Sara Sorribes Tormo in a stunning upset at the Tokyo Games. Barty was dropped in straight sets — 6-4, 6-3 — two weeks after winning Wimbledon. The 25-year-old Australian also...
Tennischatsports.com

Barbora Krejcikova wins the Livesport Prague Open title

Five weeks after winning Roland Garros in both singles and doubles, world No.13 Barbora Krejcikova cruised past fellow Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2 6-0 in the final of the Livesport Prague Open. Second-seeded Krejcikova needed just 65 minutes to win her third career title and first on hard courts. Note that...
Tennistennisthreads.net

WTA Tour round-up: Last 8s in Prague, Lausanne and Budapest

Following the conclusion of Wimbledon, three WTA 250 tournaments are in progress this week, the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on hard courts, and the Ladies Open Lausanne 2021 in Switzerland, as well as the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary, both on clay. I’m excited. It’s something new, and especially...
Tennistennishead.net

Top seed Tsitsipas crashes out early at Hamburg Open

The woes of Stefanos Tsitsipas continue as the Greek star bowed out in the ATP 500 clay court event just days before the Olympics. The world number four came into the German tournament as as favourite to claim a third title of 2021 and put a disappointing Wimbledon behind him.
Tennissandiegouniontribune.com

Top seed Collins advances to Palermo quarterfinals

PALERMO, Italy — Top-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States remained on track for her first WTA final after reaching the Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals on Thursday. Collins beat Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-1, and will face another Australian, seventh-seeded Astra Sharma on Friday. Sharma, the winner of her maiden title...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Osaka, top seeds book third round spots

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japanese medal hope Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, sweeping past 50th-ranked Swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-3 6-2, as other top seeds in the singles events also advanced. Men's fourth seed Alexander Zverev brushed aside Daniel Elahi Galan of...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Elina Svitolina advances to semifinals in Tokyo

Elina Svitolina of The Ukraine advanced to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy on Wednesday. Svitolina, at No. 4, is the tournament's highest remaining seed. She won five of the first six games before withstanding a brief rally prior to...
Tennisvavel.com

Tokyo 2020: Women's tennis Day 4 wrapup

The third round of the women's tennis tournament at the Olympics saw another big upset as Marketa Vondrousova took out second seed and gold medal favorite Naomi Osaka in straight sets. Fourth seed Elina Svitolina, seventh seed Garbine Muguruza,. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 16th seed Elena Rybakina advanced while fifth seed...
Combat SportsESPN

Taekwondo: Kurt Barbosa loses to top-seeded Korean

TOKYO - After Nesthy Petecio opened the day for Filipino athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, Kurt Barbosa was the next to compete in the men -58kg category in taekwondo. Barbosa was the heavy underdog going into the match as he was up against Jang Jun of Korea, the top seed of the division.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Women’s Doubles semi-finalists decided in Tokyo 2020

Contenders for medals in the women’s doubles were decided on Wednesday when top seeds Barbora Krejcikova & Katerina Siniakova edged past Ash Barty & Storm Sanders, 4-6 6-4 [10-7], in am impressive comeback. You never quite have their measure. We were able to create one game of opportunity, and we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy