NY pitcher becomes 1st known drafted practicing Orthodox Jew

 16 days ago

Jacob Steinmetz’s blazing fastball helped him pitch his way to baseball draft history. The New York native is believed to be the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The selections during the nine rounds Monday were made by teams on a conference call after the first night was a primetime event at Denver’s Bellco Theater. Pittsburgh took Louisville slugging catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick Sunday night and got him a potential future batterymate to lead off Day 2 by selecting New Jersey high school lefty Anthony Solometo at No. 37.

