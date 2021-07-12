Atlético signs Argentina midfielder De Paul from Udinese

Cancel
MADRID (AP) — Spanish league champion Atlético Madrid has signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese. Atlético says De Paul joined the club on a five-year contract. He had been with Italian club Udinese since 2016. De Paul started for Argentina in the Copa América final won against Brazil on Saturday. De Paul played two season with Spanish club Valencia before joining Udinese. He will be playing at Atlético under Argentine coach Diego Simeone. Financial details of the transfer between Atlético and Udinese were not immediately released by the clubs.

